Aston Villa Monitor Crystal Palace Striker Who Now Has 21 Goals This Season In Turkey

Aston Villa are monitoring Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth who is currently on loan in Turkey.

Trabzonspor sources revealed to Turkish-Football that Villa are among a growing number of sides that have been sending scouts or representatives to recent games for Sorloth.

Monaco, Leicester City and Brighton also had scouts at the derby clash against Fenerbahce in Trabzon over the weekend.

Sorloth scored and provided an assist against Fenerbahce helping his side come from behind to beat the Yellow-Navies.

The Norway international then went onto bag a brace as Trabzonspor trounced Erzurumspor 5-0 at home.

Trabzonspor 5 – 0 BB Erzurumspor

⚽️66' Sörloth pic.twitter.com/seQYPZTA0m — A Spor (@asporcomtr) February 4, 2020

The 24-year-old now has 21 goals and five assists in all competitions and although you cannot compare Turkish football with the Premier League it is still an achievement.

In contrast, Palace have netted just 22 times – although that only takes into account the Premier League.

Sorloth has 16 goals and four assists in the Super Lig this season which is still an impressive tally.

The 1.95m tall forward was loaned to Trabzonspor on a two-year loan over the summer transfer window.

The Black Sea based side have a €6m buyout clause which remains active until January 2021.

Trabzonspor are, however, not in a great position financially and could struggle to activate his clause unless players are sold at the end of the season.

Palace meanwhile, are unable to recall Sorloth at the end of the season.

The powerful striker would have to request to leave or the Premier League side would have to come to an agreement with Trabzonspor in order to make use of him next season.