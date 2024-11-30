Aston Villa Rekindle Interest in Turkish Talent but Face Competition From PSG

Aston Villa are set to reignite their pursuit of Besiktas’ promising young forward, Semih Kılıçsoy, in the upcoming January transfer window according to Star.

The Villans had previously expressed interest in the 19-year-old during the summer transfer window but were unsuccessful in their bid.

However, Kılıçsoy’s continued impressive performances for Besiktas have kept him on Villa’s radar.

Kılıçsoy’s contract with Beşiktaş runs until 2028, and the Turkish club will likely demand a significant fee for his services.

As Villa look to strengthen their squad and challenge for European qualification, the acquisition of a promising young talent like Kılıçsoy could be a significant boost for the club.

Aston Villa will need to compete with the French giants PSG if they want to secure Kılıçsoy’s signature.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering their options in the striker position, with Randal Kolo Muani struggling to secure a regular starting role under manager Luis Enrique.

As a result, the Ligue 1 giants have turned their attention to Kılıçsoy.

However, PSG’s financial resources could make them a strong contender in the race to sign the promising youngster.

As the January transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether the young striker will leave or stay put.