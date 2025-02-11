Aston Villa Sign Turkish Wonderkid

Aston Villa have strengthened their squad with the signing of 18-year-old Turkish defender Ozcan from Kasımpaşa.

The talented youngster, who has impressed with his performances in the Turkish Super Lig, will remain with Kasımpaşa until the end of the season before joining Villa in the summer.

The reported fee for Ozcan is around €8 million, reflecting Villa’s ambition to invest in promising young talent.

Ozcan has already amassed over 80 senior appearances for Kasımpaşa despite his young age.

He has also been capped 12 times for Turkey’s U21 side and is considered one of the most exciting young defenders in Turkish football.

I wrote about Ozcan in Next Generation 2023: 60 of the best young talents in world football.

Source: Guardian

This signing is another significant step in Villa’s ambitious recruitment drive under manager Unai Emery.

The club made a number of high-profile signings during the January transfer window, including Donyell Malen, Andres Garcia, Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford, and Axel Disasi.

Emery has acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead, emphasizing the need for the team to improve their collective and individual performances in the second half of the season.

The signing of Ozcan further demonstrates Villa’s commitment to building a strong squad for the future and competing at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.