Bayindir Future Under Threat as Man United Eye New Goalkeeper

Manchester United is reportedly considering adding a new goalkeeper to their squad to provide competition for Andre Onana.

The club has been linked with Sunderland’s Nathan Patterson, a talented young goalkeeper who has impressed in the Championship according to The Sun.

If Manchester United can acquire Patterson, it could spell bad news for Altay Bayindir, who has been the backup goalkeeper behind Onana.

Bayindir has limited playing time and may face increased competition for his spot in the squad.

The Turkish international has been waiting patiently for his chance but despite Onana’s unpredictable form he has made just two appearances.

Bayindir recently told United Review: “I need to be ready always and I’m just waiting. I’m just working hard and, if you are a football player, you don’t know when a chance can come to you. And you need to be ready.”

The keeper is under contract until 2027 but has the option to extend by an additional season.

Manchester United is keen to strengthen their goalkeeping options and provide Onana with more competition but it could come at the expense of Bayindir.