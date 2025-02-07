Bayindir Out for Man United FA Cup Clash with Leicester

Manchester United will be without goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Leicester City tonight.

The 26-year-old sustained a knock in training and will not be available for selection. Andre Onana is expected to start in goal, with Tom Heaton also sidelined due to injury.

“Altay, I think, he has a problem. So he is not available for the game. Tom is also not for this game but he can play the other ones [in the future]. So the rest are ready. The important thing is we are ready to face the game,” United manager Rupert Amorim said in his pre match press conference.

The absence of Bayindir is a blow for United, who have already been dealing with a number of injury concerns this season.

Bayindir has seen his playing time increase since the appointment of Amorim who has used the Turkish international in cup competitions.

Lisandro Martinez is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury, and Luke Shaw has also suffered a recent setback in his recovery.

Despite these challenges, United will be looking to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup and build momentum after their recent Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

The FA Cup and Europa League represent important opportunities for United to secure European football next season, given their current position in the Premier League table.