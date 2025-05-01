Bayindir Reveals Ten Hag Conversation Amid Limited Manchester United Role

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has spoken candidly about his lack of playing time at Old Trafford, revealing a discussion he held with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Turkish international joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 for a fee around £4.3 million, arriving from Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce – a club United are scheduled to face later this week in the Europa League.

Since his arrival, Bayindir has found opportunities hard to come by, largely serving as backup to first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana.

He had to wait four months for his Manchester United debut, which eventually came in an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Newport County. This appearance was due to Onana’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Bayindir’s second appearance for United this season was in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley. He is yet to feature in either the Premier League or the Europa League.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against his former club, Bayindir spoke to TRT Sport (as reported by Manchester Evening News) about his situation.

“I had a conversation with manager Erik ten Hag about not playing for Manchester United,” Bayindir disclosed. “I always respect the manager’s decision, but I will do everything to play,” he said.

The 26-year-old emphasized his commitment to the club, stating, “I am just focusing on the pitch. There has been untrue news about many of our players playing in Europe. I am a person who is trying to be successful in the team I am in and to get the reward of the effort I have put in, but of course, no one knows what time will show.”

“My current thought is to continue to work until the end to be the best in the team and field I am in,” he added.

Bayindir also shared insights into his relationships within the United dressing room, naming Antony, Casemiro, and Tom Heaton as some of his closest friends at the club. He also mentioned having good communication with Andre Onana and club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Reflecting on his time in Turkey, Bayindir addressed some of the criticism he faced before his move to Manchester United. He explained that he had been dealing with injuries in his final year at Fenerbahce, including undergoing surgery on his back and spine.

“I had an operation in my last year before leaving. I had many injuries. My first three years at Fenerbahçe were a period in which I was improving by working harder. My fourth year was the same, but I had an injury that season. I was getting injections every day, taking painkillers. Finally, I found a good doctor for my back and spine and I found one myself,” Bayindir recounted.

He also touched upon the frustrations of the Fenerbahce fanbase due to their lengthy wait for a league title, suggesting that this impatience sometimes negatively impacted the players.

Despite the criticism, Bayindir defended his performances for Fenerbahce, asserting that he never made any significant errors that cost the team and that he contributed positively in many matches. He believes that some of the negativity he faced may have stemmed from the fans’ overall frustration at the club’s lack of championship success.