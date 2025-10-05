Bayindir Vows to Prove Himself at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has declared his confidence in reaching his peak form for the club, citing relentless hard work in training and a strong mental approach as key to his success.

The Turkish international is currently the first-choice keeper, having started all of the Premier League matches this season. In an exclusive interview with United Review, the official matchday programme, Bayindir spoke about the competitive but supportive environment within the goalkeeping unit.

“I know what I have to do and will continue which way I believe in,” Bayindir told the publication. “I did not come here easily. I did many things, many games, many good performances. I know who I am. I know what I can do and I can’t wait to show more things to everyone.”

The goalkeeping group, which includes veteran Tom Heaton and youngster Dermot Mee, recently saw a change with the loan departure of André Onana to Trabzonspor and the arrival of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Bayindir stressed that despite the competition for the shirt, the keepers maintain a strong bond and continuously push each other for maximum performance.

“Everyone is working for the same way, for the same things. That’s why we are here. That’s why we wanted to come here and we have to know our responsibility,” he explained. “We have to push ourselves. We have to push everyone and each other.”

Acknowledging the inevitable setbacks in sport, he maintained a focus on resilience. “Everything is not going very well, like in life. It’s the same, like in life. But tomorrow is a new day and you have to push yourself hard, you have to push also your team-mates always for every game.”

Focus on Sunderland Clash

The Turkish keeper is now preparing for a challenging home fixture against Sunderland, who have surprised many following their promotion and currently sit fifth in the table under manager Régis Le Bris.

Bayindir emphasized the team’s preparation and focus ahead of the weekend match. “They are doing a very good job. They are a good team and we did analysis on them many times,” he said.

“You have to be ready, it doesn’t matter if we are playing against whichever team. We have to be focused for every game. You have to win this game. We will give everything,” he added, hoping for a positive result to take into the upcoming international break.