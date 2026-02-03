Bellingham Injury Blow Hands Arda Guler Major Opportunity at Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s title charge has been hit by a significant setback following the news that Jude Bellingham is set for a month-long spell on the sidelines. The English midfielder sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday’s dramatic victory over Rayo Vallecano, leaving a creative void in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven.

The Recovery Timeline

Medical assessments confirm that Bellingham will likely miss a minimum of four La Liga fixtures, including clashes against Valencia, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, and Getafe. More critically, the star midfielder is expected to be unavailable for both legs of the high-stakes Champions League playoff against Benfica.

The Opening for Arda Güler

While the loss of Bellingham is a blow for the Merengues, it creates a tactical opening that could see Arda Güler take center stage. According to AS, the Turkish international is one of the primary candidates to fill the creative “number 10” role during Bellingham’s absence.

This period represents a defining moment for Güler to:

Secure Regular Starts: With a congested fixture list, Güler is expected to see a significant increase in minutes.

Showcase Creative Vision: Known for his precision passing and ability to operate in tight spaces, the 20-year-old now has the platform to dictate Madrid’s attacking tempo.

Cement his Role: After a season of rotating in and out of the squad, a successful run in the starting lineup could make Güler indispensable for the final stretch of the season.

Competition for the Role

Güler will be competing for the vacancy alongside Brahim Díaz, who is currently the frontrunner to start. Díaz proved his worth against Rayo Vallecano, providing the assist for the opening goal before winning the decisive late penalty. However, with Bellingham’s absence spanning six matches across two competitions, there will be ample opportunity for both Díaz and Güler to share the creative burden.

For Güler, the next four weeks offer the clearest path yet to becoming a mainstay in the Real Madrid midfield, as the “Turkish Gem” looks to prove he can handle the pressure of leading the Royal Club’s attack.