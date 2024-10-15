Benfica Star Kerem Akturkoglu Joins UEFA Nations League Top Scorers List

Turkey beat Iceland 4-2 away from home in the UEFA Nations League on Monday in Group B4 to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu started for the Red-Whites and ended up scoring a stunning goal.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The Benfica star has been in red hot form for club and country.

He headed into the international break with four goals and two assists in five games since joining the Portuguese giants.

Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) tied for the top spot in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League top scorer rankings along with Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), and Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia).

All three players have scored three goals in the tournament.

Šeško achieved a hat-trick against Kazakhstan, while Aktürkoğlu scored hat-tricks against Iceland both home and away. Gyökeres also scored three goals against Estonia.

Other notable players with three goals include Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Erling Haaland (Norway), Randal Kolo Muani (France), Declan Rice (England), Fabián Ruiz (Spain), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), and Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The competition for the top scorer title is intense, with several talented players vying for the position.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final)

4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

4 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)

3 Davide Frattesi (Italy)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Fotis Ioannidis (Greece)

3 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

3 Randal Kolo Muani (France)

3 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3 David Strelec (Slovakia)

3 Deniz Undav (Germany)

3 Harry Wilson (Wales)