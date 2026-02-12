Besiktas Target Altay Bayindir as Man United Prepare for Summer Exit

Beşiktaş are preparing a significant move for Turkish international goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, with plans to lure the shot-stopper away from Manchester United during the upcoming summer transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The “Black Eagles” had explored a deal for Bayındır in the final days of the January window; however, Manchester United blocked the move due to a lack of immediate depth in their goalkeeping department. Reports suggest the English giants are now more open to a sale in June, provided they can secure a replacement during the off-season.

A Necessary Solution for Beşiktaş

The pursuit of a new No. 1 has become a priority for the Beşiktaş board due to an increasingly uncertain situation between the posts:

Ersin Destanoğlu: The homegrown keeper’s contract is set to expire this June, and with no renewal in sight, his future at the Vodafone Park remains in doubt.

Devis Vasquez: While the AC Milan loanee joined on a free temporary deal, the club is reportedly hesitant to trigger his permanent purchase option unless his performance levels drastically improve in the final months of the season.

Bayındır’s Struggle for Minutes at Old Trafford

Since his move to the Premier League, the 27-year-old Bayındır has found consistent playing time hard to come by. During the 2025/26 campaign, he has featured in just 6 matches for the Red Devils, conceding 11 goals.

Despite the lack of game time in England, Bayındır remains a highly-regarded figure in Türkiye. Beşiktaş officials believe a return to the Süper Lig could help the keeper reclaim his spot as a regular starter and solidify his position in Vincenzo Montella’s national team setup ahead of the next Nations League cycle.

Dual-Target Strategy

Bayındır is not the only name on the club’s radar. Beşiktaş are also reportedly making progress in negotiations for Georgian winger Zuriko Davitashvili, signaling an ambitious summer recruitment drive aimed at returning the club to the summit of Turkish football.

For Bayındır, the move would represent a homecoming and a chance to revitalize a career that has stalled on the bench in Manchester.