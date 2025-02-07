Besiktas Withdraw from Yilmaz Pursuit After Rangers Demand High Transfer Fee

Besiktas have withdrawn their interest in signing Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz after the Scottish club demanded a transfer fee of around £4 million according to NTV Spor.

The Turkish club had been pursuing a move for Yilmaz, who previously played for Besiktas, but have now abandoned their pursuit due to the high asking price.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until 11 February so Besiktas still have time to complete a move.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be pleased with this outcome, as Yilmaz has become an important member of his squad in recent weeks.

While Jefte has been the preferred left-back, Yilmaz has provided valuable cover and has even been deployed in other positions, demonstrating his versatility.

With the Scottish transfer window now closed, Yilmaz will remain at Ibrox and continue to contribute to the team’s efforts in the Europa League and the Scottish Cup.

While Yilmaz has faced some injury issues this season, he has the potential to play a key role for Rangers in the coming months.

This decision by Besiktas allows Rangers to maintain squad depth and focus on their upcoming challenges.