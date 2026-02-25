Birthday Boy Arda Guler Included in Real Madrid Squad for Benfica Decider

Real Madrid have officially announced their matchday squad for tonight’s high-stakes Champions League knockout round playoff second leg against Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The announcement coincides with a personal milestone for Turkish sensation Arda Güler, who celebrates his 21st birthday today, February 25, 2026.

Güler, who has become a creative pillar for the team this season with 12 assists and three goals across all competitions, is expected to play a vital role as Los Blancos look to defend their narrow 1-0 aggregate lead.

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is likely to hand the birthday boy a starting spot in a narrow midfield quartet, especially with key playmakers Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos currently sidelined with injuries.

The atmosphere at the Bernabéu (9:00 pm CET) is expected to be electric as Madrid aims to secure a place in the Champions League Round of 16. Güler’s inclusion is a major boost for a side missing the services of Kylian Mbappé, who was ruled out late after aggravating a knee injury in training.

REAL MADRID SQUAD VS. BENFICA:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Fran González.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Á. Carreras, Fran García, Rüdiger, and Mendy.

Midfielders: Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Cestero, Manuel Ángel, Palacios, and Thiago.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Gonzalo García, Brahim, and Mastantuono.

Since joining the club in 2023, Güler has amassed five titles with the Spanish giants, including a Champions League trophy and a La Liga title. Having already created 25 chances in this European campaign—the most by any player under 21 in Opta’s tracked history—the Turkish international will be looking to mark his 21st year with a signature performance on the world’s biggest stage.