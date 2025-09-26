Brighton’s Kadioglu Battles Back: Turkish Star Endures Rough Re-Entry After Nine-Month Injury Layoff

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ferdi Kadioglu is enduring a baptism of fire following his long-awaited return from a nine-month injury layoff, facing off against two of the Premier League’s toughest wingers in consecutive matches.

The 25-year-old Turkish international, who joined the Seagulls from Fenerbahçe for £25 million last summer, has been thrust back into action with minimal match fitness, and the statistics have been unforgiving.

A Harsh Reintroduction

Kadioglu’s comeback was complicated by having to immediately contend with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus.

Against Bournemouth: Kadioglu was called upon early in the 2-1 defeat when he replaced the injured Maxim De Cuyper in the 24th minute. Although Semenyo had already registered an assist before Kadioglu entered the game, and the match-winning penalty was not his fault, the spotlight remained on his flank.

Against Tottenham: In the 2-2 draw, Kudus was involved in both goals conceded by Brighton. While Kudus’s influence was initially contained, his misdirected shot led directly to Richarlison’s first-half goal, and a later cross resulted in an own goal by Jan Paul van Hecke for the late equalizer.

Speaking after the Tottenham match, Kadioglu acknowledged the difficulty of the challenge. “They are both amazing players,” he told The Athletic of Semenyo and Kudus. “Very strong, fast. They try to test you one-against-one. Both left-footed. That made it maybe a little bit easier, but they are still unpredictable.”

The Cost of Commitment

Kadioglu’s current struggles are rooted in an injury he initially tried to play through. He has revealed that he sustained a ligament rupture in his big toe during a Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool last November, but played the very next game against the same opponents with painkillers—a match where he scored a memorable angled finish.

“It happened the game before I scored. I played one more game with painkillers,” he explained.

His eagerness to impress after his move led to a more severe setback, forcing him to take time off for surgery when conservative treatment failed. This resulted in a grueling nine months on the sidelines, severely disrupting a tenure that was meant to build on his strong showing for Turkey at the 2024 European Championship.

“It was so frustrating. You are really delighted to join the club, show yourself. And then you get a big injury,” Kadioglu said. “Now I have to come back stronger and show myself again.”

Versatility and the Road Ahead

Despite his fitness concerns—which saw him withdrawn at half-time during Tuesday’s 6-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley—Kadioglu’s flexibility is a major asset for new head coach Fabian Hurzeler. The defender is capable of playing across both full-back and wing positions, a trait highly valued by the German coach.

“He showed why he’s a national player, why he’s a really important player for us,” Hurzeler said, noting Kadioglu’s adaptability. “He’s very good in his decision making, he’s very good in understanding the game.”

With the versatile Jack Hinshelwood now ruled out with an ankle injury, Kadioglu’s return is a timely gift for Brighton. Hurzeler expressed confidence in the defender’s condition before the Tottenham game: “He is capable of doing a lot of physical distance regarding high speed, regarding total distance. So I think that he’s close to a hundred per cent.”

The general consensus is that once Kadioglu manages to regain full match sharpness after his lengthy absence, he will offer the squad the quality and flexibility of a brand-new signing.