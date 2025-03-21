Calhanoglu Advocates for Guler’s Playing Time Amidst Real Madrid Uncertainty

Hakan Calhanoglu, following Turkey’s 3-1 victory over Hungary, has voiced his support for Arda Güler, expressing a strong belief that the young midfielder should be receiving more consistent playing time at Real Madrid.

Güler, who was suspended for the recent Nations League match, remains a central figure in Turkish football discourse, with his limited appearances under Carlo Ancelotti sparking considerable debate.

“Arda is a crucial player, like a younger sibling I deeply care for,” Calhanoglu stated, as reported by MARCA.

He further fueled speculation surrounding Güler’s future by mentioning, “I’d love to see him play alongside us at Inter, though I’m unsure of the veracity of those rumors,” referencing reports linking Güler with a potential Serie A move.

The Inter Milan midfielder, while acknowledging he lacks comprehensive insight into Güler’s situation at Real Madrid, emphasized his conviction that the 20-year-old deserves greater opportunities.

“I prefer not to delve too deeply, as he possesses more knowledge of his circumstances. However, I firmly believe he warrants increased playing time,” Calhanoglu asserted.

Even Turkey’s national team coach, Vincenzo Montella, addressed Güler’s development post-match, noting, “He has made significant strides in terms of attitude and character. He has learned to compete and fight, and his exceptional talent justifies his presence within our squad.”

Despite his status as a prominent young talent in Turkish football, Güler’s role at Real Madrid remains ambiguous.

In his homeland, where he enjoys iconic status, fans continue to question Ancelotti’s reluctance to provide him with more substantial playing time.

With Inter Milan reportedly expressing interest, Güler’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu is shrouded in uncertainty.

A loan move appears to be the most viable solution, offering him the prospect of accumulating valuable match experience before returning to challenge for a regular starting position at Real Madrid.

This scenario would allow Güler to refine his skills and gain the necessary confidence to compete at the highest level, while simultaneously addressing the concerns of his national team and fanbase.