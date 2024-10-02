Carlo Ancelotti Comments on Arda Güler’s Real Madrid Future

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his confidence in young Turkish midfielder Arda Güler.

Ancelotti believes that Güler has a bright future at Real Madrid and is impressed with his development despite transfer rumours that the club could send him out on loan or let him leave in January.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

“Arda Güler? He has already played more minutes this season than last. He clearly understands his role. He definitely has a future at Real Madrid,” Ancelotti said.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made six appearances in La Liga this season but has yet to contribute a goal or assist.

However, Ancelotti sees his potential and believes he will be a valuable asset to the team in the future and has been using the attacking midfielder regularly.

Real Madrid’s next match is against Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The Turkish international will be hoping to start against the French side tonight and has been included in the match day squad.

Real won their first Champions League game in the new format beating Stuttgart 3-1, Guler did not start but did make an appearance coming off the bench.