Chelsea & Arsenal Leads Charge as Juve’s Kenan Yildiz Contract Stalls

Juventus has sounded the alarm over star forward Kenan Yildiz as crucial negotiations for a long-term contract extension have hit an unexpected snag.

Despite months of talks, the club and the 20-year-old Turkish international’s agents have failed to find an agreement on salary and certain contractual terms, putting the player’s future in Turin at significant risk.

The planned renewal, which was expected to tie Yildiz to the Bianconeri until 2030, has been officially paused following a recent unproductive summit between CEO Damien Comolli and the player’s entourage. While Yildiz is under contract until 2029, the lack of a new deal has led to a sense of unease.

This small gap is proving enough to alert some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Last July, Chelsea reportedly tabled a €67 million offer for Yildiz, and the English club is now expected to face competition from Real Madrid and Arsenal next summer according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Should a bidding war commence, Yildiz’s value could easily soar past €100 million.

The Financial Sticking Point

The core dispute revolves around Yildiz’s requested remuneration. The number ten, who arrived on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022, currently earns a salary of €1.7 million plus bonuses, making him the 19th highest-paid player on the squad. He currently earns more than only a handful of senior players and youth prospects.

Yildiz is reportedly seeking an agreement that reflects his growing importance on the pitch. While not demanding parity with the squad’s highest earner, Dusan Vlahovic (€12 million), he is aiming for a figure closer to that of other top-tier players, such as the rumored €6 million net salary of Jonathan David, a potential major signing for the club. The difference between the club’s offer and the player’s demand is estimated to be approximately €1 million per season.

Elkann Intervention May Be Required

Confidence within the club remains, but sources suggest that an intervention from the highest level may be required to resolve the deadlock.

John Elkann, the Executive Director of Exor and heir to the Agnelli family business, is known to have a “weakness” for the young star. Yildiz has become crucial not only for his on-field performances but also for his brand value, with his jersey being the best-selling in club stores and his image frequently requested by sponsors.

Given these commercial and technical reasons, it is increasingly speculated that a direct intervention by Elkann to secure the “Lady’s most precious jewel” might be the only way to quickly finalize the renewal.

Dedication Undeterred on the Pitch

Crucially, the stalled contract talks have not impacted Yildiz’s dedication to the team. The player has pushed through the recent crisis of results and coaching changes, prioritizing the team’s needs even when nursing a minor knee injury.

This attitude has been highly praised by management and by coach Luciano Spalletti, who has called Yildiz “untouchable” and confirmed his commitment: “It may be that Kenan is a little tired, but I’ll make him play anyway.” The bond between the player and the club remains strong, but without a financial compromise, that relationship may soon be tested by external forces.