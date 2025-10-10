Chelsea on High Alert as Juventus Struggles to Finalize Triple-Salary Contract for Star Kenan Yildiz

Chelsea’s hopes of landing highly-rated Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz have been significantly boosted as negotiations for the player’s new contract in Turin reportedly stall over salary figures according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite the mutual desire between the 20-year-old Turkish international and Juventus to agree on an extension until 2030, talks with Yildiz’s father and agent, Engin, are progressing slower than expected, leaving the door open for external bids.

The Bianconeri are attempting to solidify Yildiz as a symbol of their future by offering a deal that would nearly triple his current salary and place him among the club’s top five earners. However, the player’s camp is reportedly holding out for more, citing Yildiz’s ascending status as the team’s new No. 10 and technical leader.

Blues Ready for Renewed Assault

Chelsea, which has built a recruitment strategy around acquiring the world’s best young talent, is closely monitoring the situation. The Blues were previously reported to have had a €70 million bid rejected by Juventus in late July, and they are now prepared to return to the assault should the contract deadlock persist.

The uncertainty at Juventus comes at a critical time. Yildiz has significantly raised his profile by leading the team and preparing for major tournaments, including the Champions League and the upcoming World Cup with Turkey.

While the current Serie A break gives the Juventus management a window to focus on closing the deal, the threat from clubs like Chelsea—known for their financial muscle and willingness to pay top fees for youth—is forcing them to act decisively to secure their prized asset. The competition is not limited to London; Barcelona is also rumored to be considering a move to pair Yildiz with their own young sensation, Lamine Yamal.

The urgency for Juventus is clear: they must swiftly finalize the lucrative new contract if they hope to prevent a transfer saga from erupting, which could see Yildiz tempted away by the promise of immediate Premier League football.

European Giants Remain on Alert

The contract uncertainty has kept Europe’s biggest clubs on high alert. Chelsea, who specialize in recruiting elite young talents, is ready to return to the assault after their reported €70 million bid was rejected in late July.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to mount from Spain regarding a “crazy idea” from FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta to unite Yildiz with fellow young phenomenon Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou.

Despite a recent minor dip in form (four games without a goal or assist), the Turkish star remains firmly in the crosshairs of Europe’s elite. While the player is keen to stay and Juventus wants to build the team around him, the club must finalize the lucrative new contract soon to secure their prized asset against the pull of Premier League and La Liga heavyweights.