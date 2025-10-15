Chelsea’s €10M Offer Reportedly Threatens Kenan Yıldız’s Juventus Stay

The contract negotiations between Juventus and Turkish starlet Kenan Yıldız have reportedly stalled, opening the door for Premier League giant Chelsea to plot a massive new attempt to secure the forward’s signature.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the London club is prepared to launch a determined bid next year, centered around a staggering contract offer to the player. The report claims the Blues are ready to tempt the young talent away from the Allianz Stadium with a deal worth €10 million a year in salary.

Pressure on the Bianconeri

Technically, Juventus is under no immediate pressure, as Yıldız’s current contract runs until the summer of 2029. However, the club is motivated to offer an improved deal, which would extend his commitment until 2030, given that his current annual salary sits at a comparatively low €1.5 million.

Tuttosport confirms that while both parties are keen to agree on a raise, a gap persists in the negotiations. Yıldız is reportedly seeking a salary of at least €5 million per season, with the current financial difference between the player’s demands and Juventus’s offer estimated to be around €500,000. This small but persistent deadlock is providing an opportunity for Europe’s wealthiest clubs to intervene.

Aggressive Premier League Intent

Chelsea’s strong interest comes after previous maneuvers by Premier League rivals. Just last week, Tuttosport noted that Arsenal had dispatched scouts to monitor Yıldız during a recent Serie A clash against AC Milan. Furthermore, Gazzetta dello Sport previously reported that Chelsea had an offer of nearly €70 million for the 20-year-old rejected by the Old Lady during the summer window.

The aggressive pursuit is driven by Yıldız’s electric form this season. The attacker, who turned 20 this year, has recorded two goals and four assists in eight appearances across all club competitions. His excellent run of form recently extended to the international stage, where he netted three goals in his last two matches for the Turkish national team.