Chelsea’s Pursuit of Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz Hits Major Roadblock

Chelsea’s hopes of signing highly-rated Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz appear to be fading, with Football Insider indicating that a January transfer would be an “extremely difficult” deal to complete.

The West London club, now managed by Enzo Maresca, had reportedly seen a substantial £70 million bid for the 20-year-old rejected during the last transfer window. Despite the setback, Chelsea remains a keen admirer of the young talent, continuing to monitor his situation closely.

However, a move for Yildiz is not expected to be a priority when the transfer window reopens in the new year. Chelsea’s attacking ranks are already well-stocked following a busy summer of recruitment, which saw the arrivals of several new forwards.

The club brought in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro from Brighton to address their center-forward options. Additionally, young talents Estevao and Jamie Gittens made permanent switches to Stamford Bridge, further adding to the competition for places.

With their forward line settled, the Blues are expected to focus on other areas of the squad in the upcoming window.

Enzo Fernandez’s Future at Stamford Bridge in Doubt

In related news, Chelsea is reportedly open to the possibility of selling star midfielder Enzo Fernandez if a significant offer materializes.

This is according to former Manchester United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown, who claims that European giants, including Real Madrid, are monitoring the 24-year-old.

Real Madrid has a long-standing interest in Fernandez and had previously considered a move for him before the summer transfer window.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge in 2023 for a staggering £106 million. Any potential suitor would likely need to match or exceed that “massive” fee to secure his services.