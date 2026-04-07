Fenerbahce Launch Move for Tottenham Star Yves Bissouma

Fenerbahce have stepped up their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma as they look to overhaul their midfield ahead of the 2026-27 season, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Yellow Canaries have officially entered negotiations to bring the Mali international to Istanbul. The move comes as part of a strategic reshuffle under the Fenerbahce management, who are aiming to build a powerhouse midfield for the upcoming campaign.

Midfield Revamp

Fenerbahce were active in the most recent winter transfer window, securing high-profile names such as N’Golo Kante and Matteo Guendouzi. However, the club is not stopping there. With Edson Alvarez and Fred reportedly set to depart the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, a vacancy has opened up for a dominant physical presence in the center of the park.

The club envisions a “Golden Triangle” in midfield, pairing Bissouma with existing stars Kante, Guendouzi, and local fan-favorite Ismail Yuksek.

Contract Situation

The interest in the 29-year-old is highly tactical. Bissouma’s current contract with Tottenham is set to expire at the end of the season, making him an incredibly attractive free-agent prospect.

Fenerbahce have already established official contact with the player’s representatives to discuss personal terms.

Season Stats

Bissouma has had a rotational role at Spurs this season, making 8 official appearances. While he remains a highly-regarded talent in the Premier League for his ball-winning abilities and press resistance, the lure of a leading role in a star-studded Fenerbahce side—and the opportunity to play alongside legends like Kante—could prove decisive.