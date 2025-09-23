Ferdi Kadioglu Makes Triumphant Return for Brighton – ‘Just Looking Forward’

In a performance that delighted fans and earned him the sponsor’s Man of the Match award, Ferdi Kadıoğlu made a triumphant return to Brighton’s starting lineup, playing his first Premier League match in nearly a year. The 25-year-old Turkish international, who had been sidelined since November 2024 with a difficult toe injury, put in a standout performance in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Kadıoğlu replaced the injured Maxim De Cuyper and immediately stepped up to the challenge of a direct battle with Tottenham’s dynamic winger Mohammed Kudus. Despite admitting he grew “a little bit tired” after the 65th minute, he was pleased with his performance. “It was difficult,” Kadıoğlu said. “Kudus is a great player, so he tries to find you every time, one against one. I tried my best today, I gave everything, and I think I can look back on a good game.”

The versatile full-back, who joined Brighton for £25 million last summer from Fenerbahçe, missed nearly a year of football due to a toe joint capsular tear that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation. “I don’t want to look back too much, just looking forward and be positive,” he said, reflecting on his long road to recovery. He explained that a toe injury is always difficult because it heals slowly, making the process mentally tough.

Brighton coach Fabian Hürzeler was impressed with what he saw from his returning star. “He played well,” Hürzeler said. “He defended well. A lot of positives today and he was one of those positives.” Hürzeler added that he has full confidence in Kadıoğlu to return to his best form, believing that playing matches is the best way for a player to regain his mental resilience and sharpness.

While the team gave up a two-goal lead to settle for a draw, Kadıoğlu saw it as a learning experience. He acknowledged that the team needed to do a better job of keeping possession. “We had to keep the ball a bit longer, we lost it quite quickly,” he said, noting that it’s an area for the team to work on. “Everyone fought really hard today and defended as a team, but unfortunately not a win.”

Kadıoğlu’s return provides a massive boost to Brighton’s squad. His versatility, which allows him to play as a full-back or in midfield, could be a game-changer for the team this season. When asked about his preferred position, he stated, “I prefer to be a full-back, but if I’m needed, I will help the team in front. I’m flexible on that.”

After a much-needed recovery, Kadıoğlu is expected to start in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley before a tough Premier League trip to Chelsea. He will be a crucial figure for Brighton in the coming months as they navigate a challenging schedule.