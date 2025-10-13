Frankfurt Voices Concern to TFF Over Can Uzun’s Limited National Team Role

German club Eintracht Frankfurt has reportedly expressed formal concern to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) regarding the limited involvement of forward Can Uzun during the recent World Cup qualifying matches.

Despite the 19-year-old being in exceptional form for his club, his role under Turkish head coach Vincenzo Montella during the recent international window has raised questions within the Frankfurt management.

Uzun saw limited action, substituted into the game in the 69th minute during Turkey’s emphatic 6-1 victory over Bulgaria, playing only 21 minutes. Crucially, the young forward was then excluded from the squad entirely for the subsequent away fixture against Georgia and also did not feature in the match against Spain.

Frankfurt Demands Consistent Playtime

According to the German newspaper Bild [via Turkiye Today], officials from Eintracht Frankfurt have initiated discussions with the TFF regarding the situation. The club reportedly requested that Uzun be given more consistent playing time in future matches, emphasizing the critical importance of international experience for his overall development.

The report suggests that Frankfurt’s management expressed clear dissatisfaction with the current usage of their player. In a sign of the club’s seriousness, the report hints that Frankfurt may consider the possibility of refusing to release the player for upcoming international fixtures if the current pattern of limited involvement persists.

As of Monday, neither the Turkish Football Federation nor coach Vincenzo Montella had issued an official statement regarding the reported discussions. Montella has previously maintained that all selection decisions within the national team are made “purely on sporting grounds.”