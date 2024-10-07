Galatasaray Bans Osimhen Masks in Stadiums for Safety Reasons

Galatasaray has implemented a ban on fans wearing Victor Osimhen’s iconic mask in stadiums, citing safety concerns and adherence to sports regulations.

Osimhen’s protective mask has become a symbol of support for the striker since his arrival at Galatasaray on loan from Napoli.

The mask is a necessity for Osimhen following a serious head injury sustained in 2021.

Fan Enthusiasm and Safety Measures

The club acknowledged the fans’ enthusiasm for Osimhen and the mask but highlighted critical safety regulations.

In an official statement, Galatasaray expressed gratitude for the fan support and reminded them that “masks will not be allowed into the stadium on match days by the sports law.” The club urged fans to comply with stadium rules for their safety.

Disappointment for Fans

The ban may come as a disappointment to fans who have adopted the mask as a symbol of Osimhen’s resilience. However, Galatasaray prioritizes fan safety and adherence to regulations.

Osimhen’s Current Status

Despite his impressive start to the season with two goals and four assists in just two games, Osimhen is currently sidelined with an injury.