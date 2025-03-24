Galatasaray Challenges Premier League Interest for Real Madrid’s Lunin

Real Madrid’s goalkeeping depth, featuring Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin, has attracted considerable attention, with Lunin emerging as a target for several top clubs.

While Courtois remains the undisputed first-choice, Lunin’s impressive performances, particularly during Courtois’s ACL injury last season, have elevated his profile.

Lunin’s reliability has not gone unnoticed, with clubs across Europe, including those in the Premier League, monitoring his situation.

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest, but now Galatasaray has entered the fray, posing a serious threat to Real Madrid’s hold on the Ukrainian goalkeeper according to Defansa Central.

Galatasaray’s pursuit of Lunin highlights their ambition, having previously been linked with Real Madrid players like Arda Güler and David Alaba.

Lunin, seeking regular playing time, might view a move away from the Bernabéu as a necessary step in his career, given his limited opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti.

With Real Madrid contemplating extending Courtois’s contract, Lunin’s path to becoming the starting goalkeeper appears increasingly blocked.

Real Madrid, however, are determined to retain Lunin and have reportedly set a €20-25 million valuation, a significant sum for a goalkeeper in the current transfer market.

Lunin’s crucial role in Real Madrid’s La Liga, Supercopa de España, and Champions League triumphs last season underscores his value.

The competition for Lunin’s signature is expected to intensify, with Galatasaray’s interest adding another dimension to the transfer saga.

Real Madrid’s decision regarding Lunin’s future will be closely watched, as they balance the player’s desire for playing time with their own squad needs.