Galatasaray Eyeing January Move for Liverpool Winger

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa on loan in the upcoming January transfer window according to Takvim.

Chiesa, who joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer, has struggled to establish himself in the Reds’ starting lineup due to injury and competition for places.

Galatasaray believe that a loan move to Turkey could benefit Chiesa, providing him with regular playing time and the opportunity to rediscover his form.

The Turkish club is also interested in including a potential purchase option in the loan deal.

However, it remains unclear whether Liverpool would be willing to let Chiesa leave on loan so soon after his arrival.

The club may prefer to assess his progress and give him more time to adapt to the Premier League.

The Italy international has just one assist in three appearances in all competitions this season.

Chiesa’s future at Liverpool will depend on his recovery from injury and his ability to compete for a starting spot in the team.

Galatasaray would be able to offer first team football and are expected to be in the title race and are also competing in the Europa League.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig table.