Galatasaray Targets Dybala as Roma Faces Financial Challenges

Galatasaray is intensifying its efforts to sign Roma forward Paulo Dybala according to Sportmediaset.

The Turkish giants are prepared to activate Dybala’s €13 million release clause, which becomes effective in July.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Dybala’s future with Roma is uncertain due to financial constraints and the club’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Galatasaray has been interested in Dybala for some time and is now taking concrete steps to acquire him.

Club officials are expected to travel to Rome to discuss the potential transfer with Roma’s management.

Dybala would be a valuable addition to Galatasaray, offering experience, quality, and a proven track record in European competitions.

The Turkish club can provide him with a prominent role and the opportunity to compete in the Europa League.

However, Dybala may also consider staying in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Ultimately, the decision will depend on various factors, including financial considerations and personal preferences.

The Lions are the reigning Super Lig champions and are expected to be in the title race again this season.