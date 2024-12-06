Getafe Interested in Bournemouth Striker Enes Unal

Struggling La Liga side Getafe are reportedly considering potential signings to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window according to Super Deporte.

One player on their radar is Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon. With limited playing time at Spurs, Reguilon could be open to a loan move to gain more experience and playing time.

Another potential target for Getafe is former striker Enes Ünal, who has struggled to make an impact at Bournemouth.

The Turkish forward could be available on loan as he seeks regular playing time.

Getafe’s current attacking woes, coupled with Borja Mayoral’s injury troubles, have highlighted the need for additional firepower.

Ünal is no stranger to Getafe having previously played for the Spanish side before his move to Bournemouth.

Unal has just one assist in 11 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions this season and his playing time has mostly been limited to minutes off the bench.

The club’s management will need to carefully assess their options and make strategic decisions to improve their position in the league table.