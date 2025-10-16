Golden Boy Glory: Real Madrid Star Arda Yildiz & Juventus Ace Kenan Yildiz Named Among Europe’s Elite

Two of Türkiye’s most promising young talents, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, have been officially recognized among Europe’s elite, securing places on the 25-man shortlist for the prestigious 2025 Golden Boy Award. This dual nomination underscores the burgeoning influence of Turkish footballers on the continent’s biggest stages and signals a dynamic new era for the national team.

The Golden Boy Award, founded by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003, is given to the best young footballer under the age of 21 (born on or after January 1, 2005) currently competing in one of UEFA’s top 25 leagues. The accolade, previously won by giants like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland, features a rigorous selection process, culminating in a final vote by leading European football journalists in December. This year’s list—announced on October 15—sees top clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain leading the nominations.

Güler: The Maestro’s Renaissance

Arda Güler, the 20-year-old Real Madrid attacking midfielder, stands out as a headline nominee. After a debut season marred by injury and adaptation challenges, the former Fenerbahçe star has undergone a transformation under coach Xabi Alonso, rapidly becoming one of La Liga’s most effective creative forces.

Nicknamed “the Turkish Messi” for his exquisite left foot, balance, and vision, Güler has seized his opportunity this season. As of mid-October, his output is significant, having contributed three goals and one assist in just 565 minutes across all competitions, reflecting an impressive efficiency rate on the field. Beyond club duties, Güler has grown into an indispensable player for the national team as Türkiye progresses through the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Yıldız: Juventus’ Dynamic Threat

Equally compelling is the nomination of Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız. The 20-year-old has successfully built on a promising 2024 breakout campaign to solidify his status as one of Europe’s most dynamic young attackers.

A product of the Bayern Munich academy who made the career-defining move to Turin in 2022, Yıldız’s blend of raw power, technical dexterity, and positional versatility has made him a cornerstone of the rejuvenated Juventus squad. Capable of switching between the wing, a second striker role, and attacking midfield, his adaptability has earned him consistent playing time. This season alone, Yıldız has tallied nine total goal contributions for club and country, highlighted by a recent brace for Türkiye in the World Cup qualifying victories against Bulgaria and Georgia. Having already crossed the 50-senior-appearance mark for the Bianconeri, the Old Lady’s number 10 demonstrates maturity well beyond his years.