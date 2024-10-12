Guler Committed to Real Madrid Despite Loan Rumors

Arda Güler has no plans to leave Real Madrid, despite speculation linking him with a return to Fenerbahçe according to Matteo Moretto for Football España.

Moretto wrote: “Various rumours have come out about a potential return to Turkiye for Arda Guler, and perhaps a loan deal back to his old club Fenerbahce, where he would be a starter. They came about in the summer, and have resurfaced now, but nothing has changed, and he has absolutely no intention of leaving Real Madrid.”

The Turkish midfielder joined Real Madrid last summer for €20 million after impressing at Fenerbahçe.

Despite an injury-affected start, Güler contributed to Real Madrid’s success in winning La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup.

While Güler has not been a regular starter this season, he remains committed to Real Madrid and is determined to fight for his place in the team.

There have been rumors of a potential loan move to Fenerbahçe in January, but Güler has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid values Güler and believes he has a bright future at the club.

Although he may face competition from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo, the busy schedule could provide him with opportunities to showcase his skills and earn more playing time.

The attacking midfielder is currently on international duty with the Turkish national team.