Guler – Mbappé Connection Set to Steer Real Madrid Through Crucial Week

Real Madrid’s charge for silverware this season has been powered in large part by the phenomenal goal-scoring of Kylian Mbappé. Yet, the Frenchman’s consistent output relies heavily on creative support, a role increasingly dominated by Turkish prodigy Arda Güler.

The dynamic partnership between the two players has become a guiding light for Los Blancos, a fact highlighted most recently in the tense 1-0 win over Getafe, where Güler came off the bench to provide the decisive assist for Mbappé’s late winner.

Alonso Taps Güler as Foundational Starter

With the biggest week of their season looming—featuring a pivotal Champions League clash against Juventus followed by next Sunday’s El Clásico against Barcelona—coach Xabi Alonso reportedly views Güler as a non-negotiable component of his starting XI.

According to reports from MARCA, the young midfielder is poised to start both blockbuster fixtures, a clear sign of the immense faith Alonso has placed in him since taking charge. Alonso’s early belief in Güler is now yielding significant returns, with the 19-year-old having already contributed eight goals and assists combined across La Liga and the Champions League.

Güler’s continued presence on the field is seen as crucial because he injects a spark of creativity into the midfield, a vital element that the team might otherwise lack against well-organized opponents. His ability to thread passes and find gaps makes him foundational to the tactical setup, essential for unlocking defenses like those expected from Juventus and Barcelona.

Looming Midfield Dilemma

Güler’s growing prominence does, however, raise future selection questions, particularly concerning the role of star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who often operates in a similar creative space.

While Alonso faces significant tactical dilemmas in balancing his talent-packed squad, it is understood he prefers to defer addressing the long-term starting lineup until after the dust settles on the highly anticipated clash with their eternal rivals, Barcelona. For now, all focus remains on utilizing the Güler-Mbappé partnership to navigate this make-or-break week successfully.