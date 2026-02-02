Guler Shines as Real Madrid Secure Stoppage-Time Victory Over Nine-Man Rayo

Turkish sensation Arda Güler played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s high-stakes 2–1 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, helping the hosts keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona in a frantic Madrid derby.

While a 100th-minute penalty from Kylian Mbappé ultimately secured the three points, Güler’s creative influence throughout the match earned him widespread praise as he continues to establish himself as a cornerstone of Álvaro Arbeloa’s attacking system.

Early Spark and Near Misses

Güler was a constant threat from the opening whistle, operating with a high degree of tactical freedom across the attacking line. In the 19th minute, he nearly doubled Madrid’s lead following Vinícius Júnior’s opener. After a brilliant solo run that saw him skip past Rayo defender Álvaro Espino inside the box, Güler unleashed a powerful strike from a tight angle, forcing an acrobatic save from goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

Throughout the first half, Güler’s set-piece delivery and vision kept the visitors under relentless pressure, including a 44th-minute through-ball that almost allowed Dean Huijsen to extend the lead before the break.

The Mbappe Connection

The 20-year-old’s most impactful moment came in the 68th minute. During a lightning-fast counterattack, Güler threaded a perfectly weighted pass to Mbappé, splitting the Rayo defense. Although Mbappé successfully rounded the keeper, his subsequent shot rattled the crossbar—a missed opportunity that nearly proved costly for the Merengues.

Güler was substituted in the 77th minute for Rodrygo as Arbeloa sought fresh legs for the final push. Despite his exit, the Spanish press noted his significant contribution, with Marca describing him as a “complete freedom area” for Madrid’s creative play.

A Chaotic Finish

The match descended into drama late in the second half. Rayo, who had equalized through Jorge de Frutos, saw their discipline collapse as the clock ticked down:

Pathé Ciss was shown a straight red card in the 80th minute.

Kylian Mbappé eventually converted the decisive penalty in the 90+10th minute after Brahim Díaz was fouled in the area.

Pep Chavarría received a second yellow card in the final seconds, leaving Rayo with just nine men at the final whistle.

Title Race Intensifies

With 54 points, Real Madrid remains just one point behind Barcelona. Güler’s consistent starting role and his 12 assists across all competitions this season have made him indispensable as the title race enters its most critical phase.