“He is Revered”: Turkey Coach Compares Real Madrid Star Arda Guler’s Status to Maradona in Napoli

Real Madrid and Turkish national team sensation Arda Güler has received extraordinary praise from Turkey’s national team coach, Vincenzo Montella, who likened the young midfielder’s standing in his home country to that of Diego Maradona in Naples.

Speaking on the popular Twitch channel hosted by former Italian players Adani, Cassano, and Ventola [via Tribuna], Montella offered deep insight into Güler’s talent, temperament, and ability to handle pressure at just 19 years old.

“Arda Güler? He has an innocent face, but he is very clever,” Montella remarked. “I enjoy talking with him; I see a lot of myself in him. He has talent, plays at a high level, and handles a lot of pressure.”

Carrying Immense National Pressure

Montella highlighted the unique expectation Güler manages both domestically and internationally, comparing the intense adoration for the midfielder to a legendary status.

“He is revered in Turkey—we are talking levels similar to Maradona in Napoli,” the coach stated. “He grew up in a completely normal family in Turkey, then arrived at the most decorated club in the world and carries a certain pressure. He manages it calmly.”

Since joining Real Madrid in 2023, Güler has rapidly become a key figure in the midfield, impressing fans and coaches alike with his adaptability and maturity. He has also established himself as a consistent starter for the national team, providing a crucial blend of creativity and composure.

Praise for On-Pitch Intelligence

Beyond his talent, Montella specifically praised Güler’s intelligence and decision-making on the pitch, qualities that allow him to dictate the tempo of a game.

“He has talent, intuition, reading of the game: he knows when to slow down, when to go vertical, and he knows how to score,” Montella said, emphasizing the young star’s vision and control.

Güler’s ability to maintain a high level of performance for both club and country, despite the enormous spotlight, continues to cement his status as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.