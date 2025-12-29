IFFHS Unveils 2025 World Youth XI: Güler and Yıldız Among Global Elite

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has officially revealed its Best U-20 World Team of 2025, celebrating the most impactful young players in the sport today.

Highlighting the list are Turkish sensations Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, both of whom have enjoyed meteoric rises this season at Real Madrid and Juventus, respectively. Their inclusion marks a historic moment for Turkish football, as two of the nation’s rising stars are recognized among the top eleven under-20 talents on the planet.

A Squad of Superstars

The 2025 selection features a heavy presence from Europe’s traditional powerhouses, particularly Real Madrid, who boast three representatives in the starting XI. The lineup is dominated by creative midfielders and dynamic attackers who have already established themselves as senior internationals.

Guillaume Restes – Toulouse Myles Lewis‑Skelly – Arsenal Pau Cubarsi – Barcelona Dean Huijsen – Real Madrid Arda Guler – Real Madrid Kenan Yildiz – Juventus Warren Zaire‑Emery – Paris Saint‑Germain Franco Mastantuono – Real Madrid Lamine Yamal – Barcelona Estevao – Chelsea Desire Doue – Paris Saint‑Germain

Dominance of La Liga and PSG

Spanish football remains the primary incubator for top-tier youth, with Barcelona and Real Madrid contributing a combined five players. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí continue to break records, while Madrid’s trio of Güler, Huijsen, and Mastantuono signals a bright future for the Los Blancos project.

Paris Saint-Germain also showcased their scouting prowess, with midfield anchor Warren Zaïre-Emery and winger Désiré Doué making the cut. Meanwhile, the inclusion of Estêvão highlights Chelsea’s investment in the next generation of Brazilian talent.

This annual IFFHS selection is widely regarded as a barometer for future Ballon d’Or contenders, placing these eleven youngsters at the very top of the global scouting radar as they enter the 2026 calendar year.