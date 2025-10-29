Injury Spurs Intermediary Interest: Real Madrid Offered Roma’s Celik Amid Carvajal Layoff

The serious knee injury sustained by Dani Carvajal has immediately prompted speculation in the transfer market, with several intermediaries reportedly contacting Real Madrid to gauge the club’s plans for the right-back position.

In the last few hours, the Santiago Bernabéu has been offered the signing of AS Roma’s Turkish international right-back, Zeki Çelik. According to reports from Defansa Central, the defender’s contract expires in 2026, and with no renewal agreed, he could be available for a transfer fee of around €5 million this January.

Madrid Prioritizes Carvajal’s Recovery

Despite the external interest and incoming proposals, club president Florentino Pérez and general director José Ángel Sánchez are currently not considering any new signings. Their immediate focus remains on Carvajal’s recovery.

Real Madrid’s hierarchy is hopeful that the veteran defender could return to action before the end of the year if his recovery proceeds exceptionally well. However, the club is exercising extreme caution due to the nature of the injury and the player’s age.

Carvajal, who turns 34 in January, faces a slower recovery process typical for players over 30 with a high accumulated game count.

Caution Over Rushing Return

Recognized within the club as a “physical beast” with immense personality, Carvajal is expected to dedicate himself fully to a swift return. Nevertheless, the club is prepared to put the brakes on his eagerness to ensure a complete recovery.

The current plan is to proceed slowly, with the goal that Carvajal will only return to the pitch when he feels absolutely no discomfort.

The recent setback, which affects his knee, comes after a difficult period for the player. Last year, Carvajal endured a severe injury that kept him sidelined for several months. His most recent muscle injury was believed to be resolved before this new, more serious issue arose. Real Madrid is mindful that setbacks are a common occurrence for players returning from such complicated, long-term injuries.