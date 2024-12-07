Jose Mourinho Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Move to Fenerbahce Transfer Rumour

Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho has dismissed speculation linking the club with a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar’s future at Al-Nassr has been the subject of much debate, with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Despite the allure of a reunion with Mourinho, the Fenerbahçe boss has ruled out any possibility of signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not come,” he told reporters. “The first reason is that I have three good forwards and I don’t want another one. Cristiano will always be Cristiano, but I don’t want him because I’m happy with my forwards. He has the money he earns in Saudi Arabia and a goal of 1,000 goals. What could motivate him to come to Turkey, other than the beauty of Istanbul?

“I don’t really like the January transfer window because the player who comes needs a certain amount of time,” he said. “I never say no to a transfer, but I don’t knock on Ali Bey’s or Acun Bey’s door and say I want a transfer.”

Mourinho emphasized his satisfaction with his current forward line, which includes Edin Dzeko, Cenk Tosun, and Youssef En-Nesyri.

He questioned what could motivate Ronaldo to move to Turkey, given his lucrative contract with Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese manager also expressed his reservations about the January transfer window, stating that mid-season signings often require time to adapt to a new team and league.

Fenerbahçe, under Mourinho’s leadership, have made a strong start to the Turkish Super Lig season.

The club is currently second in the table and will face rivals Beşiktaş in a crucial match this weekend.