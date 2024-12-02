Juventus Boss Suggests New Role For Kenan Yildiz

Juventus manager Thiago Motta expressed his disappointment after his side conceded a late equalizer against Lecce.

Despite dominating the first half and taking the lead through Andrea Cambiaso, Juventus failed to hold on to the advantage.

A defensive lapse in the final minutes allowed Lecce to snatch a point.

Motta criticized Cambiaso’s decision-making, stating that the player should have been more cautious in possession.

He also acknowledged the importance of learning from such mistakes and improving in future matches.

Looking ahead, Motta hinted at the possibility of using Kenan Yildiz as a striker, especially in the absence of Dusan Vlahovic.

He praised Yildiz’s versatility and ability to play in multiple positions.

“Kenan can play either out wide or as a central striker. He is a versatile player, but today I preferred Timo [Weah] up front to stretch the game,” he was quoted as saying on the official Juventus website.

“In the first half, he worked well, but it is clear that in some situations we could have taken better advantage of his movement. Now we look forward, working to improve ahead of the next match.”

Yildiz has been an important player for Juventus this season has four goals and three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season playing predominantly on the left wing.