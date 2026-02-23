Juventus Braced for Yildiz Blow: Turkish Star a Major Doubt for Champions League Return

Juventus is facing a race against time to have Kenan Yildiz fit for their critical Champions League play-off second leg against Galatasaray this Wednesday, February 25. The young No. 10 emerged as a major injury concern following a bruising encounter in Juventus’s shock 2-0 defeat to Como over the weekend.

Throughout the match, Yildiz was targeted by a relentlessly physical Como side. The Turkish international was repeatedly fouled as the visitors sought to stifle Juve’s most creative outlet. While he managed to complete 84 minutes, the cumulative effect of the challenges left him visibly limping, forcing head coach Luciano Spalletti to substitute him as a precautionary measure.

Medical Update: Left Calf Contusion

Following the match, Yildiz did not participate in Sunday’s recovery session at Continassa. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport can confirm the 20-year-old is suffering from a severely bruised left calf.

While the player has not yet undergone formal diagnostic tests at J Medical—often a sign that a major tear has been avoided—his absence from training just 48 hours before a European “do-or-die” fixture has caused significant anxiety in Turin.

Spalletti admitted post-match that while Yildiz showed great resilience by trying to play through the pain, the medical staff is now evaluating his condition daily.

A Month of Crisis

The timing of the injury could not be worse for the Bianconeri. Juventus has endured a miserable run in February and is currently reeling from a 5-2 aggregate deficit following a disastrous first-leg performance in Istanbul last week.

The stakes for the coming days are massive:

Champions League Survival: Juventus needs a three-goal victory on Wednesday night at the Allianz Stadium to keep their European hopes alive.

Serie A Standing: Just four days later, on March 1, Juve faces a crucial showdown with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Having fallen four points adrift of the Champions League qualification places, Spalletti may be forced to decide whether to risk his star attacker in a European comeback attempt or save him for the domestic battle.

The Outlook

If Yildiz is unable to start, Spalletti’s tactical options are increasingly limited. With Juventus already missing key defensive figures like Gleison Bremer and looking fragile in recent weeks, the loss of Yildiz’s flair—he has contributed 9 goals and 8 assists this season—could be the final blow to their European campaign.

The Turin faithful will be hoping for a quick recovery for the man who is central to the club’s future. For now, the Turkish international remains a doubt, leaving Juventus’s season hanging by a thread ahead of a defining week.