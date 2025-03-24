Juventus Eye Garnacho as Potential Yildiz Replacement Amidst Manchester United Interest

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho has emerged as a key target for Juventus, who are reportedly preparing for the potential departure of their rising star, Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkish wonderkid has attracted significant attention from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, with Juventus facing the possibility of a sale should they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

The Italian giants have placed a hefty €90 million price tag on Yildiz, prompting them to explore viable replacements.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Garnacho’s pace and unpredictability in attack have made him an attractive option for Juventus, particularly with potential managerial changes on the horizon.

Garnacho’s recent form has been inconsistent, despite a return to scoring before the international break.

However, his sale would represent pure profit for Manchester United, potentially facilitating a move for Yildiz.

Juventus, however, may need to pay a substantial fee to secure Garnacho, with reports suggesting a potential price tag of around €70 million, far exceeding the initially reported €40 million.

Juventus are reportedly keen on Garnacho’s profile, particularly his suitability for an offensive trident formation, which could become a priority under a new manager like Roberto Mancini.