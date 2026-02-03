Juventus Handed Major Boost as Kenan Yıldız Injury Not as Serious as Feared

Juventus supporters and coaching staff can breathe a sigh of relief following positive medical updates regarding the fitness of breakout star Kenan Yıldız.

The Turkish international sparked significant injury concerns during Juventus’ weekend fixture against Parma, where he was forced off at half-time. The 20-year-old attacker was unable to return for the second period after reporting discomfort, leading to immediate speculation that he could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Initial Anxiety and Medical Diagnosis

The injury was quickly identified as an abductor issue. Given Yıldız’s vital role in Thiago Motta’s tactical setup this season, his sudden withdrawal caused understandable “anxiety” within the club. The medical team initially feared a tear that could have ruled the forward out during a congested and crucial period of the Serie A campaign.

Yıldız has been one of the Bianconeri’s most influential performers this term, providing a technical edge and creative spark that has been difficult for opponents to contain.

Encouraging Test Results

However, after undergoing comprehensive tests at the J|Medical facility, the outlook has brightened significantly. According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the injury is far less severe than the medical staff first suspected.

The assessment suggests that the abductor problem is a minor strain rather than a significant tear. This development means:

Brief Absence: Instead of missing months, Yıldız is expected to be sidelined for only a very short period.

Rapid Return: There is growing optimism that he could be back in contention for the first team sooner than expected, potentially avoiding a miss of any major upcoming fixtures.

A Vital Asset for Motta

From the player’s perspective, Yıldız is reportedly desperate to return to the pitch. The young attacker is fully aware of his growing influence in the squad and is keen to maintain the momentum that has seen him become a regular fixture in the starting eleven.

For Juventus, having their “number 10” available in the near future is a major boost as they look to maintain their push for the Scudetto. While the club’s medical staff will remain cautious to avoid any recurrence of the muscle issue, the latest update provides a sense of reassurance that their star playmaker will not be absent for long.