Juventus Secure Future as Kenan Yıldız Signs Record-Breaking Contract Extension

Juventus have officially cemented the future of their attacking line, confirming a blockbuster contract renewal for Kenan Yıldız that makes him the cornerstone of the club’s sporting project.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 20-year-old Turkish sensation has committed his future to the Bianconeri until 2030. The financial terms of the deal reflect his skyrocketing importance; Yıldız is set to earn an annual salary of €6m, drawing him level with Jonathan David as the squad’s highest-paid player.

A “Royal” Connection

The deal reportedly includes a unique performance bonus granted directly by the club’s ownership. Yıldız’s relationship with Juventus transcends the pitch; he is said to have a direct line of communication with John Elkann, a privilege previously reserved for the club’s most iconic “anointed” stars.

This personal connection played a vital role in fending off interest from Europe’s elite. Despite significant interest from heavyweights like Chelsea and Real Madrid, Yıldız never wavered in his commitment to Turin. Conversely, despite Juventus’ well-documented financial hurdles, the board never seriously entertained the idea of selling their most prized asset.

Rapid Ascent in Turin

Poached from the Bayern Munich academy in 2022, Yıldız’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. After establishing himself as a reliable starter last season, he has reached a new level in the 2025/26 campaign. His current season stats speak to his clinical efficiency and creative output:

Appearances: 33 (All competitions)

Goals: 9

Assists: 8

Strategic Timing

The club moved quickly to finalize the paperwork immediately following the January transfer window, effectively silencing any potential summer transfer speculation before it could begin. Notably, the new agreement does not include a release clause, ensuring Juventus maintains total control over the player’s future.

Beyond securing the player, the €6m salary sets a new internal benchmark for the club’s future high-end recruitment. As the “Old Lady” prepares for a new era, Yıldız stands as the definitive face of the franchise, though the club’s resolve may yet be tested by the inevitable “mammoth” offers from abroad in the years to come.