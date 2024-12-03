Juventus Star Top of Man United Shortlist, Reds Monitoring Kenan Yildiz

Manchester United have reportedly identified Juventus’s young talent, Kenan Yildiz, as a potential target for next season.

Sky Sports Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenburg reports that United have put him top of their shortlist for the attacking midfield position and will continue to monitor him for the rest of the season.

United are eyeing a potential summer move for the 19-year-old.

However, the Red Devils’ pursuit of the Turkish midfielder is likely to face significant obstacles.

Plettenburg tweeted:“Excl | Kenan #Yildiz is one of the top names on Manchester United’s shortlist for the attacking midfield position. The club is impressed by his development and continues to monitor the 19 y/o closely ✔️

#MUFC are keeping an eye on this position for the summer. However, we’re told that Yildiz has no plans to leave Juventus. He feels very comfortable at the club, is a fan favorite, and intends to stay with #Juve next summer. His contract runs until 2029.”

Yildiz, who joined Juventus from Bayern Munich’s youth academy, has quickly established himself as a key player for the Old Lady.

The 19-year-old has impressed with his technical ability, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess.

Both Juventus and Yildiz are committed to their long-term partnership. The young midfielder recently signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until 2029.

This suggests that a move to Manchester United is highly unlikely, at least in the near future.

Yildiz’s idol, Alessandro Del Piero, wore the iconic number 10 jersey at Juventus, and the young Turk has been entrusted with the same number, further highlighting the club’s faith in his potential.