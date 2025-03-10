Kadioglu’s Return Remains Uncertain as Brighton Eye Fulham Clash

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ferdi Kadioglu continues his rehabilitation from a persistent toe injury, casting doubt over his potential return before the end of the season.

As the Seagulls prepare to face Fulham at the Amex Stadium this Saturday, the Turkish international remains sidelined.

Kadioglu, who arrived at Brighton from Fenerbahce last summer for £25 million, suffered the injury during a standout performance against Liverpool in November, where he also scored in a 2-1 defeat.

Initially deemed a minor setback, the issue escalated, necessitating surgery and resulting in a prolonged absence of 25 matches.

The prolonged recovery has been a source of frustration for both the player and the club, particularly as Kadioglu was beginning to establish himself in the Brighton side.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler remains optimistic about Kadioglu’s eventual return, but refrained from setting a specific timeline.

“I see a small light at the end of the tunnel – not as big as I hoped a few weeks ago, but there’s a small light and there’s still a chance that he will be back this season,” Hurzeler stated.

“He is working hard to be back as quickly as possible to help the team on the pitch. And there’s still a lot of games to go. So I’m quite convinced that he will be back in the next weeks and hopefully help us at the end of the season.”

Brighton enters the Fulham match in strong form, having secured five consecutive victories across all competitions and demonstrating impressive defensive stability, conceding only three goals in those matches.