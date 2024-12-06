Kenan Yildiz Aware Arsenal & Liverpool Want Him

Manchester United’s interest in Juventus’s young talent, Kenan Yildiz, has been met with resistance.

United now face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

He reported that Yildiz is aware that the Gunners and Liverpool are monitoring him but that he will likely stay at Juventus until the end of the season so a potential move would have to wait until the summer.

Plettenberg tweeted the following: “Kenan #Yildiz is on Manchester United’s shortlist, as revealed on Monday.

However, the 19-year-old top talent is also aware that PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool are monitoring him. #LFC

The current tendency is that he will continue to play for Juventus in the 25/26 season.”

Despite the Red Devils’ keenness to bolster their attacking options, it seems unlikely that Yildiz will be on the move anytime soon.

The Turkish youngster has shown immense promise and is seen as a key part of Juventus’s future plans.

With a long-term contract tying him to the Italian club, Yildiz is expected to remain in Turin for the foreseeable future.

While Manchester United face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal, and PSG for Yildiz’s signature, it appears that Juventus are in a strong position to retain their prized asset.

Yildiz has been a star name this season for the Italian giants