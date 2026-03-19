La Liga’s “Goal of the Month” Shortlist Features Real Madrid Star Arda Guler

The prestigious La Liga “Goal of the Month” award is guaranteed to remain in the Spanish capital this March, as all three finalists represent clubs from the Madrid metropolitan area.

The league has officially unveiled its shortlist for the month’s most spectacular strikes, with representatives from Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Getafe making the final cut.

The Contenders

The three nominated goals have been hailed as some of the most technically gifted efforts of the season so far:

Arda Güler (Real Madrid): The Turkish starlet’s audacious strike from over 60 meters against Elche has many labeling him the frontrunner. Güler’s vision and execution to catch the goalkeeper off his line from well inside his own half left the Bernabéu in awe.

Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid): The Argentine full-back earned his spot with a thunderous right-footed effort against Villarreal. Molina’s strike arrowed into the top corner, leaving the keeper with no chance and securing a vital moment for Diego Simeone’s side.

Martín Satriano (Getafe): The Uruguayan forward provided a moment of individual brilliance against Real Madrid. His powerful strike showcased the clinical finishing that has made Getafe a dangerous opponent this month.

A Local Sweep

Regardless of who takes home the trophy, the result underscores the high level of talent currently concentrated in Madrid’s top-flight teams. While Arda Güler’s long-range miracle is the heavy social media favorite, the sheer power of Molina’s finish and the importance of Satriano’s strike ensure a tight race for the honors.

The winner is expected to be announced following the final round of March fixtures.