LAFC Lands Turkish Star Cengiz Under on Loan

LAFC has bolstered its attacking ranks with the acquisition of Turkish international forward Cengiz Ünder on loan from Fenerbahçe, the club announced Thursday.

The loan deal runs through June 30th and includes an option to buy. Ünder, 27, will occupy a Designated Player slot alongside forwards Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud.

Ünder’s arrival strengthens an already potent LAFC attack, which also features striker Jeremy Ebobisse and young talents David Martínez and Nathan Ordaz.

The club recently made significant sales, transferring Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul and Cristian Olivera to Grêmio for a reported combined fee of around $15 million.

“Cengiz is a top-quality player with experience at the highest levels of international competition,” said LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington.

“He has proven himself in some of the best leagues in the world, and his attacking abilities will contribute to our success in 2025.”

Ünder brings a wealth of experience to LAFC, having scored 66 goals and provided 46 assists in 343 professional appearances.

His career includes stints with AS Roma (Italy), Leicester City (England), and Olympique de Marseille (France) before joining Fenerbahçe, where he was reportedly acquired for over $15 million.

He has also represented Turkiye 51 times, scoring 16 goals and adding 10 assists.

“I look forward to playing in front of the Los Angeles fans and representing the inclusive culture of the club,” said Ünder.

“I know that L.A. is home to many ethnicities and that LAFC has a multicultural fan base, including many Armenians. I am a professional who enjoys the game of football and believes in its unifying power. I have played in England, Italy, and France and have shared my joys and sorrows with teammates, fans, and other community members of many different ethnicities, which I will continue to do in L.A. I know that our fans are aware of the unifying power of sports, and I hope we can embrace each other.”

LAFC kicks off its 2025 MLS campaign at home against Minnesota United FC on February 22nd at 4:30 pm ET.

The match will be available on MLS Season Pass. As the reigning US Open Cup champions, LAFC will also compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.