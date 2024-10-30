Liverpool & Arsenal in Transfer Race For Turkish International Star Kenan Yildiz

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus’ young talent, Kenan Yildiz according to Italian outlet Caught Offside.

The Turkish youngster has impressed in Serie A, particularly in recent matches where he has shown his goal-scoring ability.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Yildiz.

The 19-year-old Turkish midfielder has impressed with his performances for Juventus, and his potential has attracted the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Arsenal see Yildiz as a potential long-term replacement for Bukayo Saka, while Liverpool could view him as a successor to Mohamed Salah.

However, signing Yildiz won’t be easy. The young talent recently signed a new contract with Juventus, indicating his commitment to the Italian club.

Nevertheless, the allure of the Premier League and the financial might of these clubs could tempt Yildiz to consider a move.

It remains to be seen if either Arsenal or Liverpool will make a concrete offer for Yildiz. But with his talent and potential, he is undoubtedly a player to watch in the future.

Yildiz’s contract with Juventus runs until 2029 and he is already a star player for club and country.