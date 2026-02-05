Liverpool Eye Summer Swoon for Roma’s Zeki Celik Amid Defensive Injury Crisis

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly initiated contact regarding a move for AS Roma defender Zeki Çelik, as the club looks to bolster a backline ravaged by recent fitness concerns.

The 28-year-old Turkish international is entering the final months of his contract in the Italian capital, making him one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, the Reds have already made formal enquiries to gauge the fullback’s interest in a move to Anfield.

Solving the Right-Back Conundrum

Liverpool’s pursuit of Çelik comes at a critical time for manager Arne Slot. The squad’s depth at right-back has been pushed to the breaking point following a string of medical setbacks:

Conor Bradley: The young standout has sustained a severe injury that may sideline him well into the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

Jeremie Frimpong: The high-flying summer signing has struggled with recurring fitness issues, leaving the coaching staff in search of a reliable, veteran alternative.

A Bargain in the Making?

At 28, Çelik is widely considered to be at the physical peak of his career. Having proven his defensive solidity in both Ligue 1 (where he won a title with Lille) and Serie A, the Turkish star is viewed as a “no-risk” acquisition.

Because his contract expires this June, Liverpool is legally permitted to negotiate a pre-contract agreement immediately. Securing his signature now would allow the player to join the Merseyside club on a free transfer once the current season concludes.

The Leap to the Elite

For Çelik, a move to Anfield would represent the ultimate step up. After several seasons as a dependable starter for Roma, the chance to compete for Champions League and Premier League titles would likely be too tempting to pass up.

If a deal is reached, Liverpool would acquire an experienced, battle-hardened defender capable of adapting to the high-intensity demands of English football. For the Reds, it represents a savvy bit of business—fixing a clear tactical weakness without a massive dent in the transfer budget.

The next few months will be decisive as Liverpool faces competition from several other European clubs eager to snap up the experienced fullback for nothing.