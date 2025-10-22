Liverpool Intensify Scouting of Frankfurt Forward Can Uzun Ahead of Champions League Tie

Liverpool is set to deploy scouts to meticulously monitor Eintracht Frankfurt striker Can Uzun during tonight’s UEFA Champions League fixture, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Reds face Frankfurt away from home in the Champions League Match Day 3 clash.

The Premier League giants have been closely tracking the young Turkish forward following a string of impressive performances that have established him as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking prospects this season.

Uzun, just 19, has been a revelation for the Bundesliga side, seamlessly integrating into their attack and contributing significantly in both domestic and European competitions.

The Turkish international has six goals and four assists in 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

His combination of clinical finishing, excellent movement off the ball, and advanced technical skill has alerted several top clubs, with Liverpool among the most persistent admirers.

Fit for the Anfield Model

Liverpool’s interest in Uzun is reportedly more than casual. The club views him as a high-potential, long-term attacking option who fits their recruitment model of targeting young players capable of substantial development and immediate impact.

His versatility—able to operate as a central striker or slightly deeper in a creative role—is particularly appealing to the Anfield hierarchy, offering valuable flexibility to the squad.

Uzun remains focused on his commitments with Frankfurt, continued standout performances in the Champions League will only intensify the speculation regarding a move when the transfer window reopens.

For Frankfurt, Uzun’s soaring value means they face an uphill battle to retain their young star beyond the current season.