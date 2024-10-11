Liverpool Interested in €80m Rated Benfica Star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly keen on signing former Feyenoord star Orkun Kökcü to strengthen his squad according to Record.

The Turkish midfielder has impressed at Benfica since joining the club last summer.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

His performances have caught the attention of Liverpool, who are looking to add depth to their midfield.

However, Benfica is likely to demand a significant transfer fee for Kökcü. With a contract running until 2028, Benfica could command a fee in the range of €80 million.

Liverpool’s previous transfer dealings with Benfica have been mixed.

They signed Darwin Núñez from Benfica in 2022 for a substantial fee, but he has struggled to consistently perform at Liverpool.

Slot’s desire to reunite with Kökcü is strong, given their successful partnership at Feyenoord.

Liverpool’s scouts have been monitoring Kökcü’s performances and are impressed by his abilities.

The Turkish international has been a star player for the Portuguese giants this season.

Kökcü has four goals and three assists in nine appearances in all competitions this season including two goals in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with the Turkish national team for the UEFA Nations League games.

The midfielder is still under contract until 2028.