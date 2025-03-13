Liverpool Prepares €60 Million Bid for Juventus’ Yildiz, Facing Stiff Valuation

Liverpool is reportedly set to make a summer move for Juventus’ teenage sensation, Kenan Yildiz, although their initial offer is expected to fall short of the Italian club’s valuation according to JuveFC.

The Turkish international, despite a fluctuating season, is considered a top prospect in European football.

Yildiz, who joined Juventus in 2022 after progressing through Bayern Munich’s youth system, has impressed with his versatility and potential.

His performances for Juventus’ youth teams led to his promotion to the senior squad in 2023. He was awarded a new contract and the prestigious number 10 jersey.

Despite a mixed campaign, Yildiz has attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool leading the pursuit.

The report indicates that Liverpool scouts were present during Juventus’ recent Serie A matches against Cagliari and Hellas Verona, both of which resulted in victories.

Impressed by Yildiz’s performances, Liverpool is preparing an opening bid of €60 million.

However, Juventus is expected to demand a significantly higher fee, with reports suggesting they will only consider offers in the region of €100 million.

Juventus’ potential failure to qualify for the Champions League next season could increase the pressure to sell key players like Yildiz.

Liverpool faces competition from other Premier League giants, including Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United, who are also reportedly interested in the young attacker.